Air India Express sacks 25 cabin crew members after they didn't report to work

Amid mass disruptions, Air India has fired at least 25 cabin crew who did not report to work yesterday, news agency ANI has reported.

The airline is expected to issue a statement shortly in this regard.

On Wednesday, over 100 Air India flights were cancelled after more than 200 cabin crew members reported sick to protest against the reported mismanagement of the Tata group airline. It affected about 15,000 passengers across India.

Disruptions happened at various airports, including Kochi, Calicut, Delhi and Bengaluru. Both domestic and international services were hit. 14 flights were cancelled from 4 am to 4 pm on Wednesday at the Delhi airport alone.