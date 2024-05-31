Is PM aware of concluding words of Vivekananda's Chicago speech: Sitaram Yechury takes a dig at Modi

New Delhi: Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi who presently sitting in meditation at Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari, Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Friday highlighted Swami Vivekananda's quote where he said he 'pitied' those who dream of 'exclusive survival' of their own religion.

In a post on X, Yechury asked if Modi is aware of the concluding words of Swami Vivekananda at the final session of World's Parliament of Religions.

Vivekananda, a Hindu monk, philosopher and disciple of mystic Ramakrishna Paramhansa, made his iconic speech at Parliament of the World's Religions in Chicago between September 11-27, 1893.