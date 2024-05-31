Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Stage set for polling in 57 seats tomorrow

All 13 seats in Punjab and four in Himachal Pradesh, 13 in Uttar Pradesh, nine in West Bengal, eight in Bihar, six in Odisha, three in Jharkhand and one in Chandigarh will witness polling in the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha polls. The last phase will see 904 candidates trying their luck.

"In spite of hot weather conditions, voters have turned up in huge numbers at the polling stations in the past phases. In the last two phases, female voter turnout percentage has surpassed male voter turnout," the Election Commission said in a statement as it appealed to people to come out and vote.

Around 10.9 lakh polling officials are deployed in 1.09 lakh polling stations in these constituencies.