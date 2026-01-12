Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Air India to deploy new Dreamliner for international service from February

The loss-making Air India, acquired by Tata Group in January 2022, expects to induct five more wide-body planes -- A350-1000s and B787-9s -- this year.
Last Updated : 12 January 2026, 14:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 January 2026, 14:54 IST
Business NewsAir India

Follow us on :

Follow Us