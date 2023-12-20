Alstom to foray into signalling component making in India

Bengaluru: After procuring 99 per cent of the signaling software for its communications-based train control (CBTC) from India, the French multinational company Alstom is looking manufacture 15 per cent of its signalling component from here, over the next 3 years.
“We will be completely doing the design and partner with companies for manufacturing of these components," Thameem Kamaldeen, managing director- signalling & infrastructure at Alstom India told DH.
Thameem Kamaldeen MD- signalling & infrastructure at Alstom India
This will be done in its Hyderabad facility, where the company already has about 350 signalling employees, which it aims to expand to 500-550 by the end of this year and 700 over the next 3 years.
This comes shortly after rail equipment manufacturer Alstom made the global debut of its European Train Control System (ETCS) signalling system in India's first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) inaugurated in October 2023.
Following the push on signalling systems, the company is also set to inaugurate its largest centre of excellence in Bengaluru on Wednesday, particularly focused on signalling technologies and system integration for global rail mobility projects. Alstom is currently working on 19 projects in India including phase 2 of National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) along with 62 global projects from this centre.
The company also aims to expand its signalling projects and research and development (R&D) footprint in Delhi from 100 currently to 700 over the next 3-5 years.
Underscoring that the rail networks in India are used up to 160-180% of their capacity, Kamaldeen suggested that the use of moving block technologies such as European Train Control System (ETCS) signalling system, used in NaMo Bharat - India's first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), would be a more efficient proposition. Infact, Kavach, although it is good to have technology, but not a complete safety solution, he argued, adding that so far very limited trains have the technology and that is a big challenge.