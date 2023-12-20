Alstom to foray into signalling component making in India

Underscoring that the rail networks in India are used up to 160-180% of their capacity, Kamaldeen suggested that the use of moving block technologies such as European Train Control System (ETCS) signalling system, used in NaMo Bharat - India's first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), would be a more efficient proposition. Infact, Kavach, although it is good to have technology, but not a complete safety solution, he argued, adding that so far very limited trains have the technology and that is a big challenge.