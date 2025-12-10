Amazon to make mega-investment of Rs 3.11 lakh crore in India's AI space by 2030

<p>Bengaluru: A day after Microsoft announced over Rs 1.55 lakh crore investment in India, ecommerce giant Amazon has committed more than Rs 3.11 lakh crore ($35 billion) in India through 2030 across all its businesses. These investments will focus on expanding AI capabilities, enhancing logistics infrastructure, supporting small business growth and creating jobs.</p><p>This commitment was announced at the sixth edition of the Amazon Smbhav Summit in New Delhi on Wednesday. This investment builds on nearly $40 billion the company invested in India so far.</p><p>The investment will create 1 million jobs, boost cumulative exports to $80 billion, and deliver AI benefits to 15 million small businesses, the company said.</p><p>An Economic Impact Report by Keystone Strategy highlighted Amazon as the largest foreign investor in India, the largest enabler of ecommerce exports, and among the top job creators in the country. According to the Keystone report, Amazon has digitised over 12 million small businesses and enabled $20 billion in cumulative ecommerce exports, while supporting approximately 2.8 million direct, indirect, induced and seasonal jobs across industries in India in 2024.</p>.AI has potential to be great equaliser: Amazon India head.<p>This new investment commitment will focus on business expansion as well as three strategic pillars: AI-driven digitisation, export growth, and job creation, Amazon said.</p><p>"We have invested at scale in growing the physical and digital infrastructure for small businesses in India, creating millions of jobs, and taking Made-in-India global. Looking ahead, we are excited to continue being a catalyst for India’s growth, as we democratise access to AI for millions of Indians, create 1 million job opportunities, and quadruple cumulative ecommerce exports enabled to $80 billion by 2030," Amazon Senior VP Emerging Markets Amit Agarwal said.</p>.<p>Also, by 2030, the company plans to generate an additional one million direct, indirect, induced and seasonal jobs.</p><p> By 2030, Amazon plans to bring benefits of AI to 15 million small businesses, with sellers on Amazon.in already using AI-powered tools like Seller Assistant, Next Gen Selling, and others, it said. Apart from enhancing shopping experiences for hundreds of millions of shoppers through innovations like Lens AI for visual discovery, conversational shopping with Rufus, and multilingual experiences that overcome literacy barriers, the company plans to empower 4 million government school students with AI education and career exploration opportunities through AI curriculum, technology career tours, hands-on AI sandbox experiences, and teacher training programs.</p>