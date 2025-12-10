LIVE Parliament Winter Session 2025 Updates| Both Houses to debate electoral reforms today

Parliament Winter Session Day 8 LIVE Updates: Hello Readers. Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused the ruling BJP of committing the “biggest...act” of “vote chori” (stealing of votes) by “directing and using” the Election Commission. The Raebareli MP alleged he was "absolutely sure" that the BJP won Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Haryana among others by stealing votes. The debate on SIR is expected to continue in Rajya Sabha today. Stay tuned to track the latest updates.