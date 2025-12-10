LIVE
Parliament Winter Session 2025 Updates| Both Houses to debate electoral reforms today
Parliament Winter Session Day 8 LIVE Updates: Hello Readers. Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused the ruling BJP of committing the “biggest...act” of “vote chori” (stealing of votes) by “directing and using” the Election Commission. The Raebareli MP alleged he was "absolutely sure" that the BJP won Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Haryana among others by stealing votes. The debate on SIR is expected to continue in Rajya Sabha today. Stay tuned to track the latest updates.
Last Updated : 10 December 2025, 04:18 IST
Parliament Winter Session 2025 Updates| Lok Sabha to continue discussion on SIR
Parliament Winter Session 2025 Updates| AAP MP Sanjay Singh demands discussion on toxic air pollution in Delhi in Rajya Sabha
Parliament Winter Session 2025 Updates| BJP indulging in 'vote chori' in collusion with EC: Rahul Gandhi
Parliament Winter Session 2025 Updates| 'Idea of equality behind SIR process, Supreme Court has upheld electoral exercise': BJP leaders in Lok Sabha
Published 10 December 2025, 02:45 IST