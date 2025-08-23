Apple in talks to use Google's Gemini AI to power revamped Siri

<p>Apple is in early talks to use Google's Gemini AI to revamp the Siri voice assistant, <em>Bloomberg News</em> reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.</p>.<p>Alphabet's shares were up 3.7% while Apple's stock was up 1.6%, both extending gains in afternoon trading following the report.</p>.<p>Apple recently approached Alphabet's Google to develop a custom AI model to power a redesigned Siri next year, the report said.</p>.<p>Apple remains weeks from deciding whether to stick with in-house Siri models or switch to an external partner, and it has not yet chosen a partner.</p>.<p>Google said it did not have a comment on the report, while the iPhone maker did not respond when contacted.</p>.<p>Apple has lagged smartphone makers like Google and Samsung in deploying generative AI features, which have rapidly integrated advanced assistants and advanced models across products.</p>.Is TikTok making a comeback in India after 5 years of ban?.<p>The potential shift comes after delays to a long-promised Siri overhaul designed to execute tasks using personal context and enable full voice-based device control.</p>.<p>That upgrade, initially slated for this last spring, was pushed back by a year due to engineering setbacks.</p>.<p>Siri has historically been less capable than Alexa and Google Assistant at handling complex, multi-step requests and integrating with third-party apps.</p>.<p>Earlier this year, Apple also discussed potential tie-ups with Anthropic and OpenAI, considering whether Claude or ChatGPT could power a revamped Siri, <em>Bloomberg News</em> previously reported. </p>