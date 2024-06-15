As Hyundai India eyes listing, here are some of nation's biggest IPOs

Bengaluru: Hyundai Motor's Indian business filed draft papers on Saturday for what could be one of India's biggest initial public offerings (IPOs), which the South Korean automaker said was aimed at increasing its brand image and providing liquidity in the country.
Here are some of India's largest IPOs:
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC)
State-owned insurer Life Insurance Corp of India raised about Rs 20,469 crore ($2.45 billion) from an IPO filed in February 2022, the largest public float in the country so far.
Paytm
Paytm, a mobile payments and digital money transfer firm, filed for an IPO in July 2021 and raised Rs 18,296 crore ($2.19 billion).
Coal India
State-run miner Coal India filed for an IPO in August 2010 and raised nearly Rs 15,205 crore ($1.82 billion).
General Insurance Corp of India
State-run reinsurer General Insurance Corp of India filed in August 2017 for an IPO that raised Rs 11,278 crore ($1.35 billion).
SBI cards and payment services
The State Bank of India-backed credit card services provider raised Rs 10,359 crore ($1.24 billion) in a 2019 IPO.
Zomato
Indian food delivery platform Zomato, which competes with IPO-bound Swiggy, filed for an IPO in April 2021 and raised Rs 9,357 crore ($1.12 billion).
($1 = 83.5487 Indian rupees, as on June 14)
Published 15 June 2024, 05:16 IST