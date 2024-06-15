As Hyundai India eyes listing, here are some of nation's biggest IPOs

Here are some of India's largest IPOs:

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC)

State-owned insurer Life Insurance Corp of India raised about Rs 20,469 crore ($2.45 billion) from an IPO filed in February 2022, the largest public float in the country so far.

Paytm

Paytm, a mobile payments and digital money transfer firm, filed for an IPO in July 2021 and raised Rs 18,296 crore ($2.19 billion).