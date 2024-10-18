Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Ashneer Grover withdraws oppression and mismanagement plea against BharatPe management

Besides, on October 17, Grover also withdrew a plea from the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), where he had sought an early hearing of the case in NCLT.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 08:09 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 October 2024, 08:09 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsAshneer GroverBharatPeNCLATTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us