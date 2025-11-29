<p>Kolkata: Members of a BLO rights platform with Trinamool Congress leanings on Saturday staged a protest outside the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) here, demanding compensation for colleagues who allegedly fell ill or died during electoral roll-related duties and seeking planned scheduling of future assignments.</p><p>During a demonstration that coincided with the arrival of a special team of the Election Commission (EC) in the city, protesters alleged they were denied a meeting with the visiting officials despite waiting for hours.</p><p>The agitation, organised under the banner of the BLO Adhikar Raksha Committee, brought along family members of a Murshidabad-based block-level officer who was admitted to a hospital after suffering a stroke, allegedly due to severe work pressure. The group accused the poll panel of "ignoring genuine grievances".</p><p>The BLOs' platform raised two key demands — compensation for families of workers who allegedly suffered severe health complications or died while performing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) duties, and a commitment that future SIR work be carried out only with proper planning and adequate preparation time.</p>.BLO Suicide Row: Trinamool Congress asks EC to release transcript of their meeting.<p>The Commission had earlier written to the West Bengal DGP and the Kolkata Police commissioner, directing them to ensure strict security at the CEO's office premises.</p><p>As the demonstration continued, police were deployed to clear the protesters from the area, leading to chaotic scenes outside the CEO's office.</p><p>One of the protesters lay before the CEO's car and had to be removed by police.</p><p>Protestors claimed they were accompanied by the family of a BLO who had died of cardiac arrest at Khargram in Murshidabad district on Thursday night.</p><p>The family of deceased Zakir Hossain claimed he was struggling to upload voter data on a "partly functional" BLO APP and was under severe stress. They wanted the CEO to give them an audience.</p><p>An EC official said five representatives of the protestors were later allowed to meet the CEO, but it was not immediately clear if the kin of the deceased were among the representatives.</p><p>Officials said the Commission had issued a "clear message" to a Trinamool delegation on Friday, advising all stakeholders not to disrupt official proceedings.</p>