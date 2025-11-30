Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

UK’s new ‘Earned Settlement’ set to reshape Indian migration

Indians face longer wait for permanent residency.
Last Updated : 29 November 2025, 20:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 November 2025, 20:36 IST
World newsUnited Kingdomimmigration

Follow us on :

Follow Us