At Rs 100 crore, OYO posts FY24 as maiden profitable fiscal: Founder

He further highlighted that global credit rating firm Fitch has also taken note of OYO's improved performance and strong cash flows, upgrading its credit rating.

"I see growth ahead not just in India with emerging travel trends such as premiumization, spiritual travel, business travel and conferences, destination weddings but also in our other key markets of Nordics, South East Asia, US and UK. FY25 will clearly be even more exciting," the OYO founder stated.

He added that these are provisional numbers, but the audited financials will likely be close to these.

Earlier this week, Fitch Ratings announced it has upgraded the rating of OYO parent firm Oravel Stays, citing the hospitality company's improved financial profile.

Fitch upgraded Oravel Stay's long-term foreign and local currency issuer default ratings to 'B' from 'B-' with a 'Stable' outlook, according to a statement.

It also upgraded the rating on the company's USD 660-million senior secured term loan facility due 2026 to 'B' from 'B-'.

In FY24, OYO added about 5,000 hotels and 6,000 homes globally.

It also reported a PAT (Profit after Tax) of Rs 99.6 crore (USD 12 million) and an adjusted EBITDA of Rs 888 crore (USD 107 million) for the whole fiscal year, up from Rs 274 crore (USD 33 million) in FY23.

EBITDA -- Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization -- is an alternate way of calculating profitability to net income.