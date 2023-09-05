Home
Baidu CEO says more than 70 large AI language models released in China

Baidu joins several other Chinese companies that launched AI chatbots last week after securing regulatory approval for mass market releases.
Last Updated 05 September 2023, 05:17 IST

More than 70 large artificial intelligence language models with over 1 billion parameters have been released in China, Baidu Inc CEO Robin Li told an industry event in Beijing on Tuesday.

Baidu joins several other Chinese companies that launched AI chatbots last week after securing regulatory approval for mass market releases. These include facial recognition firm SenseTime and AI startups Baichuan Intelligent Technology, Zhipu AI, and MiniMax.

Li said the latest version of Baidu's AI chatbot, Ernie 3.5, has processing speed twice that of the previous version with 50 per cent improved efficiency. Li also revealed that Baidu will launch a new version in the near future.

(Published 05 September 2023, 05:17 IST)
