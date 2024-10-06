Home
Bandhan Bank business grows 24.6% in Q2

The bank has also extended the tenure of the term of interim MD&CEO Ratan Kumar Kesh for a period of one-month effective October 10.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 October 2024, 08:23 IST

