BC Jindal Group enters renewable energy sector with $2.5 billion investment

New Delhi: BC Jindal Group on Thursday announced its foray into India's renewable energy sector, with a plan to invest USD 2.5 billion in the next five years.

With an existing portfolio of 1,200 MW thermal power generation in Angul, Odisha, BC Jindal Group has floated a dedicated entity to hold the renewable venture of the group, a statement said.

The group plans to invest around USD 2.5 billion in the renewable energy sector, in the next 5 years, the statement added.

BC Jindal Group, India’s leading conglomerate, with over Rs 18,000 crore turnover, will oversee the renewable power generation and solar cells and module manufacturing businesses.