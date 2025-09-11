Menu
Bengaluru's Zetwerk likely to invest Rs 5,000 crore in solar cell plant in Tamil Nadu

The investment pledges are likely to be made in a range of sectors, including electronics, solar cell manufacturing, and electric vehicles.
Last Updated : 10 September 2025
Published 10 September 2025, 21:55 IST
