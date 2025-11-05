<p>Jaipur: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/rajasthan">Rajasthan</a> government has launched a 15-day statewide road safety campaign to crackdown on drunk driving, overspeeding and other traffic violations, officials said on Wednesday.</p><p>The special drive -- being held from November 4 to 18 -- was initiated on the directions of Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bhajanlal-sharma">Bhajanlal Sharma</a> in the wake of recent fatal road accidents in Phalodi and Jaipur.</p><p>The Chief Minister's Office is directly monitoring the campaign through daily reports from the Home Department, an official statement said today.</p>.Kurnool bus tragedy | 'Drunk drivers are terrorists': Hyderabad top cop vows 'no mercy' over drunk driving.<p>Under the campaign, the Transport and Police Departments have begun suspending and cancelling the driving licences of those found driving under the influence of alcohol or repeatedly caught overspeeding.</p><p>Meanwhile, the police have also intensified patrolling at highways, with enforcement teams deployed across major roads to check reckless and wrong-side driving.</p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/public-works-department">Public Works Department </a>and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/national-highways-authority-of-india">National Highways Authority of India</a> (NHAI) have started removing illegal roadside structures and unauthorised cuts to prevent accidents, according to the statement.</p><p>The state government has also directed the health department to conduct eye check-ups for drivers above 45 years of age and strengthen trauma care systems for accident victims.</p><p>The campaign also includes public awareness drives on road safety rules, proper lane driving, and the use of helmets and seat belts, it said.</p><p>District collectors and police superintendents are overseeing local-level implementation through District Road Safety Committees, the statement said.</p>.Mangaluru police crack down on traffic violations: Over Rs 53 lakh collected in fines.<p>Rajasthan has witnessed two major road accidents in the last two days. Fifteen people died and two were injured when a tempo traveller rammed a stationary trailer truck in Phalodi area on Sunday evening.</p><p>On Monday, a rashly driven dumper truck ploughed into at least 17 vehicles, leaving 14 people dead and 13 injured in Jaipur's Harmada area.</p>