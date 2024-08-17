Bengaluru will have Foxconn’s second largest iPhone plant

Project Elephant as the iPhone assembling unit being set up in Bengaluru is called, is expected to create 40,000 jobs. Construction of the plant is already underway. But this project could be the start of a more diverse investment plan, with Foxconn looking beyond mobile phones to having electric vehicle components’ facilities. “The strategic partnership with the Government of Karnataka is key to advancing our projects, including the mobile phone assembly plant and the EV components facility,” said Liu.