Maharashtra elections row | FIR registered against CSDS chief Sanjay Kumar for 'false' data

<p>Mumbai: A day after Sanjay Kumar, the co-director of Lokniti-CSDS, ignited a political storm by withdrawing his posts on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bjp-attacks-psephologist-sanjay-kumar-cdcs-over-fake-electoral-data-3687698">Maharashtra elections leading to criticism</a> against Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, the Nagpur police has filed against the prominent psephologist. </p><p>The FIR has been filed under multiple sections of the BNS, including sections 175, 353(1)(b), 212, and 340(1)(2), indicating charges related to false information and potential election-related violations.</p><p>More details are awaited. </p><p>Sanjay Kumar, in a post on X, said: "I sincerely apologize for the tweets posted regarding Maharashtra elections. Error occurred while comparing data of 2024 Lok Sabha and 2024 Assembly elections. The data in row was misread by our Data team. The tweet has since been removed. I had no intention of dispersing any form of misinformation."</p><p>After Sanjay Kumar's post, Amit Malviya, the In-charge of BJP's National Information & Technology Department, slammed the CSDS and Rahul Gandhi.</p>