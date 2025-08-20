Menu
Maharashtra elections row | FIR registered against CSDS chief Sanjay Kumar for 'false' data

The FIR has been filed under multiple sections of the BNS, indicating charges related to false information and potential election-related violations.
Last Updated : 20 August 2025, 16:42 IST
Published 20 August 2025, 16:42 IST
India NewsMaharashtra Assembly Election 2024

