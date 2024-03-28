JOIN US
business

BHEL bags Rs 4,000 crore order for 1600 MW thermal project from Adani Power

The boiler and Turbine Generator are to be manufactured at BHEL’s Trichy and Haridwar plants respectively.
Last Updated 28 March 2024, 02:57 IST

New Delhi: State-owned engineering firm Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) has received an order worth Rs 4,000 crore from Adani Power Limited for setting up the 1,600 MW Raigarh Phase-II Thermal Power Plant at Raigarh, Chhattisgarh.

BHEL in a filing said that it received a Letter of Award on March 27, 2024, for the supply of equipment and supervision of erection & commissioning for 2x800 MW power project based on supercritical technology at Raigarh Phase II, Chhattisgarh.



The supply of Unit-1 will take 31 months and Unit-2 (35 months).

(Published 28 March 2024, 02:57 IST)
