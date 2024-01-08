JOIN US
Homebusinesscompanies

Boeing CEO says Alaska Airlines mishap must be company's focus

'When serious accidents like this occur, it is critical for us to work transparently with our customers and regulators to understand and address the causes of the event, and to ensure they don’t happen again,' Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun wrote.
Last Updated 08 January 2024, 02:50 IST

Washington: Boeing's response to an Alaska Airlines flight on Friday where a 737 MAX 9 suffered a door plug blow out "is and must be the focus" of the company, Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun said in a message to employees on Sunday

"When serious accidents like this occur, it is critical for us to work transparently with our customers and regulators to understand and address the causes of the event, and to ensure they don’t happen again," Calhoun wrote.

The company plans to hold a company-wide webcast on safety on Tuesday to address its response to the mishap.

