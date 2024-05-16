Delhi Police leaves Swati Maliwal's residence after over 4 hours

New Delhi: A Delhi Police team was at AAP MP Swati Maliwal's house here on Thursday for more than four hours in connection with the alleged assault on her at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, officials said.

Led by Additional Commissioner of Police P S Kushwaha, the team went to Rajya Sabha member Maliwal's residence around 1.50 pm to seek details of the incident, they said. Kushwaha was accompanied by a woman police officer.

It was not immediately known whether police recorded Maliwal's statement in connection with the matter.