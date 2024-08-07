Boeing says it's changing type of panel that blew off Alaska Airlines jet

The episode on the Alaska Airlines flight out of Portland, Oregon, resulted in no major injuries, but it raised new concerns about the quality of Boeing's planes more than five years after two fatal crashes of 737 Max planes involving their automated maneuvering systems. After the January episode with the door panel, the Federal Aviation Administration prohibited Boeing from increasing 737 production until it addressed quality issues. Mike Whitaker, the FAA administrator, acknowledged during a congressional hearing that his agency had been "too hands-off" in its oversight of Boeing before the Alaska Airlines panel blew off.