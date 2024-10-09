Home
Boeing weighs options for raising cash as ratings downgrade looms, sources say

Boeing considers issuing stock and equity-like securities to raise cash as analysts estimate Boeing needs $10-$15 billion to maintain credit ratings.
Reuters
Last Updated : 09 October 2024, 03:24 IST

Published 09 October 2024, 03:24 IST
