india

Gauhati High Court orders release of MLA 6 months post detention for remarks on Pahalgam terror attack

AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal recently said Aminul Islam was detained for "no fault" and as part of CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's plan to end the pro-Muslim party.
Last Updated : 28 November 2025, 17:03 IST
Published 28 November 2025, 16:17 IST
