BSNL, Viasat claim successful trial of direct-to-device satellite services for first time in India
The direct-to-device connectivity allows commonly-used devices like mobile phones, smart watches, or cars; industrial machinery and transport operators to connect seamlessly to both terrestrial and satellite coverage without the need for dedicated hardware to connect to satellites.
We’re proud to announce the successful demo of #D2D satellite connectivity in #India for the first time. 🛰️📲 In collaboration with @BSNLCorporate, Viasat engineers successfully showcased satellite-powered two-way messaging at @exploreIMC.