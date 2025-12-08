Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiapunjab

Twist given to straight comment, says Navjot Kaur Sidhu after controversy over her 'Rs 500 crore' remark

Former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu had triggered a row on Saturday by claiming that 'one who gives a suitcase of Rs 500 crore becomes the CM'.
Last Updated : 08 December 2025, 06:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 December 2025, 06:56 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsPunjabNavjot Kaur Sidhu

Follow us on :

Follow Us