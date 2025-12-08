Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Goa nightclub employee detained by state police in Delhi

The employee was responsible for overseeing the daily operations of the nightclub and his name surfaced during the questioning of a club manager.
Last Updated : 08 December 2025, 06:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 December 2025, 06:49 IST
India NewsDelhiGoa

Follow us on :

Follow Us