<p>New Delhi: An employee of a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/goa">Goa </a>nightclub where a fire claimed 25 lives has been detained by the state police in Delhi, official sources said on Monday.</p>.<p>The employee has been identified as Bharat Kohli, a resident of the Sabzi Mandi area here. He was responsible for overseeing the daily operations of the nightclub and his name surfaced during the questioning of a club manager, the police sources said.</p>.Goa fire tragedy: Government steps up action against club chain; two properties sealed.<p>Kohli will be taken to Goa for questioning, they said.</p>.<p>The fire broke out at Birch by Romeo Lane at Arpora in North Goa on Saturday night. Most of the 25 people killed in the incident were nightclub staffers.</p>.<p>So far, Goa Police has arrested the club's chief general manager, Rajiv Modak, general manager Vivek Singh, bar manager Rajiv Singhania, and gate manager Riyanshu Thakur in the case.</p>