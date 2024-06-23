Home
Canara Bank's X (formerly Twitter) account hacked

'We urge users not to post anything on our X page. We will inform immediately when it is restored and working in Canara Bank controls,' the bank said in a statement on Facebook.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 23 June 2024, 07:16 IST
The X (Twitter) account of Canara Bank has been hacked.

The name that appears on the X handle of Canara Bank is 'ethèr.fi' and its bio says that it is based out of Cayman Islands.

This is how Canara Bank's X page now looks

The bank issued a notification regarding the same on Facebook where it said, "Canara Bank would like to inform to all concerned that the bank's official X (formerly Twitter) account has been compromised. All concerned teams are investigating the matter and working closely with X to regain access to Canara Bank X handle at the earliest."

"We urge users not to post anything on our X page. We will inform immediately when it is restored and working in Canara Bank controls," the bank further said.

Published 23 June 2024, 07:16 IST
