Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Popular Front of India was trying to procure arms from neighbouring countries: NIA counsel to Delhi court

The submissions were made before Special Judge (NIA) Prashant Sharma on Saturday, who was hearing arguments on charges against 20 accused Popular Front of India (PFI) leaders.
Last Updated : 21 December 2025, 09:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 December 2025, 09:41 IST
India NewsNIAPopular Front of India

Follow us on :

Follow Us