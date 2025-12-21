Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Two decades of progress reversed by bypassing all parliamentary conventions: Congress on MGNREGA repeal

Ramesh said, 'This was an anthology of 145 field studies conducted on MGNREGA between 2008 and 2012, including one by the CAG.'
Last Updated : 21 December 2025, 09:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 December 2025, 09:40 IST
India NewsCongressJairam RameshMGNREGA

Follow us on :

Follow Us