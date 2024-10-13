Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Consumer watchdog CCPA orders Ola to offer refund choices, provide auto ride receipts

Consumers may choose refund via bank account or coupon in grievance redressal process.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 October 2024, 10:54 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 October 2024, 10:54 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsOla

Follow us on :

Follow Us