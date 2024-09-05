Centre asks Karnataka to examine Infosys on delay in onboarding employees

Bengaluru: Infosys is under radar yet again as the Union Labour Ministry has directed the Karnataka Labour Department to look into the alleged ‘exploitation of young employees’ by the Bengaluru-based IT giant.
This pertains to around 2,500 employees who were offered jobs by Infosys in 2022 but not yet onboarded.
Following an email complaint by Harpreet Singh Saluja, President of Nascent Information Technology Senate (NITES), an IT union, on 28 August, 2024, the Centre took cognizance of the matter, requesting Karnataka to take suitable action in a letter dated September 3, 2024.
“In the email attached it has been requested for intervention in the matter to protect these young graduates from exploitative practices carried out by the companies (Infosys). Since the appropriate government for action under respective Labour Law in this matter is the State Government, you are requested to look into the matter and take suitable action under intimation to the applicant and this office,” the letter read.
Frustrated with the two-year delay, candidates who were promised jobs but not taken on-board sought help from NITES. Two of the aspirants who spoke to DH, confirmed that they haven’t been onboarded even after confirmation from Infosys way back in 2022.
They had applied for the role of trainee system engineer which was accepted in mid 2022, however, a joining extension mail followed, a month after. Ever since then, they have received only auto-generated mails while several calls have gone unanswered.
“Please be informed that, date of joining will be decided on our business requirements,” the mail, examined by DH reads.
A few months back, the IT union had sought the central government’s intervention. In response, Infosys issued around 2,000 offer letters with the confirmed joining date of October 7,2024.
However, more than 500 of these candidates await onboarding dates from the company.
Published 05 September 2024, 12:07 IST