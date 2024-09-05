Centre asks Karnataka to examine Infosys on delay in onboarding employees

Bengaluru: Infosys is under radar yet again as the Union Labour Ministry has directed the Karnataka Labour Department to look into the alleged ‘exploitation of young employees’ by the Bengaluru-based IT giant.

This pertains to around 2,500 employees who were offered jobs by Infosys in 2022 but not yet onboarded.

Following an email complaint by Harpreet Singh Saluja, President of Nascent Information Technology Senate (NITES), an IT union, on 28 August, 2024, the Centre took cognizance of the matter, requesting Karnataka to take suitable action in a letter dated September 3, 2024.