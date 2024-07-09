Cognizant approves Rs 4 cr payment to settle CFO's lawsuit with Wipro

In an SEC filing, Cognizant said on July 2, 2024, the compensation and human capital committee of Board of Directors of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation approved the company's payment of USD 505,087 (about Rs 4 crore) to CFO Jatin Dalal in connection with his settlement of lawsuit and related arbitration brought by his former employer, Wipro, over purported breach of non-compete and confidentiality obligations.