Cognizant India asks employees to work from office thrice a week, internal memo shows

Bengaluru: IT firm Cognizant said it expects its employees to work from the office at least thrice a week, according to a memo seen by Reuters, becoming the latest company to signal the end of the pandemic-induced remote working era.

Employers cited reasons such as better collaboration and awareness of company culture for the move, but many workers have lamented on social media about the resultant loss of flexibility and work-life balance.

Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar S said in a memo last week that all India associates are "expected to be in the office an average of three days per week, or as defined by their team leader," without shedding light on the move's effective date.