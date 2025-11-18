Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Congnizant begins to monitor employees' laptop and web activity; says 'not tracking' them

Cognizant clarified that this is a productivity measurement tool, which is a common industry practice, and is used to "understand client process steps".
Last Updated : 18 November 2025, 09:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 November 2025, 09:27 IST
Business NewsCognizantTrendingLaptop

Follow us on :

Follow Us