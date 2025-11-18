Menu
Stock markets halt 6-day rally; Nifty ends below 26,000-mark on profit taking

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined by 277.93 points or 0.33 per cent to settle at 84,673.02. During the day, it dropped 392.59 points or 0.46 per cent to 84,558.36.
Last Updated : 18 November 2025, 10:50 IST
Published 18 November 2025, 10:50 IST
