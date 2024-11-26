Consumer commission pulls up Flipkart over complaint about quality of product

The commission also held that since the seller failed to either replace or pay the value thereof to the complainant, the deficiency in service on its part is proved.

"The opposite party number 1 (Flipkart), being an e-business marketplace, is under obligation to see to that the product being sold from its e-marketplace is of good quality," it observed.

The commission then directed that the price the complainant paid for the product be refunded to her with interest.

It also directed both the e-commerce company and the seller to pay a compensation of 10,000 to the woman.