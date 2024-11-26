Home
Consumer commission pulls up Flipkart over complaint about quality of product

The complainant, a resident of Goregaon, said she had bought 13 small plastic containers of an health drink mix for Rs 4,641 from Flipkart in October 2023.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 07:27 IST

Comments

When the complainant sought to return the product, Flipkart rejected the request, citing a no-return policy.

The commission, in its order, noted that the complainant had produced the SMS correspondence between her and Flipkart, which shows that the e-commerce company has specifically mentioned that this product has a "no return policy".

It noted that this amounts to an unfair trade practice on the company's part.

The commission also held that since the seller failed to either replace or pay the value thereof to the complainant, the deficiency in service on its part is proved.

"The opposite party number 1 (Flipkart), being an e-business marketplace, is under obligation to see to that the product being sold from its e-marketplace is of good quality," it observed.

The commission then directed that the price the complainant paid for the product be refunded to her with interest.

It also directed both the e-commerce company and the seller to pay a compensation of 10,000 to the woman.

Published 26 November 2024, 07:27 IST
