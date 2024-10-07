DGCA advisory to airlines on potential rudder system issue in Boeing 737 planes

<p>New Delhi: Aviation regulator <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dgca#:~:text=DGCA.%20AI%20Express-AIX%20Connect%20merger%20complete;%20sets%20new">DGCA</a> on Monday issued an advisory to Indian airlines operating Boeing 737 planes regarding the potential risk of a jammed rudder control system.</p>.<p>The move follows the recent probe report by the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) that highlighted safety concerns involving Boeing 737 aircraft lanes equipped with Collins Aerospace SVO-730 Rudder Rollout Guidance Actuators.</p>.<p>Against the backdrop of the potential risk of a jammed or restricted rudder control system, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued safety recommendations to the Indian carriers.</p>.<p>Currently, Air India Express, Akasa Air and SpiceJet operate Boeing 737 planes. DGCA said all flight crews are to be informed through a circular/advisory regarding the possibility of a jammed or restricted rudder control system.</p>.<p>"Appropriate mitigations must be communicated to help crews identify and handle such a situation," it added.</p>.<p>Further, all operators have been asked to conduct a safety risk assessment for aircraft to evaluate and mitigate the risk associated with the rudder control system.</p>.DGCA probes tail strike incident involving IndiGo plane; derosters flight crew.<p>The regulator also said that all Category III B approach, landing, and rollout operations, including practice or actual autoland, must be discontinued for these planes until further notice. Category III B pertains to operations in low visibility conditions.</p>.<p>Among other measures, airlines have been asked to mandatorily include discussion about potential rudder control system issues as a mandatory topic in recurrent training sessions.</p>.<p>It will also be included in the Instrument Rating/Proficiency Checks (IR/PPC) during pre-simulator briefings.</p>.<p>"Operators have been instructed to include specific exercises in Recurrent Training and IR/PPC that simulate scenarios involving a jammed or restricted rudder control system, including rollout procedures.</p>.<p>"Appropriate flight crew responses and mitigations should be practised during these exercises," the regulator said in a release.</p>.<p>DGCA also said the interim measures aim to enhance safety and ensure that flight crews are well-prepared to handle potential rudder control issues effectively.</p>