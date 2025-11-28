Free consultation camp for differently‑abled in Bengaluru hospital

<p>Bengaluru: Namma hospital & Vydehi superspeciality hospital launch free consultation camp for the differently‑abled</p><p>Namma Hospital, in partnership with Vydehi Superspeciality Hospital (VSH), is organising a free multidisciplinary consultation camp titled 'Where Every Ability Finds Hope' from December 1 to 6 between 11 am and 2 pm at Vydehi Superspeciality Hospital Vittal Mallya road.</p><p>The camp will offer free consultations across eight specialties: Neurology, Orthopedics, Pediatrics, ENT, Ophthalmology, Psychology, Physiotherapy & Rehabilitation, and Speech Therapy. It is open to people of all ages with physical disabilities, psychological & behavioral concerns, developmental & intellectual disabilities, sensory disabilities, and neurological & neurodevelopmental disorders.</p><p>Attendees can walk in or pre‑register. Nursing and social work teams will assist participants throughout the camp. Those who attend will receive a VSH Privilege Card for continued care and benefits.</p><p>For registration, call +91 63610 73342 or the appointment line 1800 309 1001 Pre‑registration and walk‑in options are available.</p>