Homebusinesscompanies

DGCA suspends Vistara official for pilot training lapses

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had conducted an enquiry into alleged lapses in conversion training of some pilots.
Last Updated 30 April 2024, 10:08 IST

New Delhi: Aviation regulator DGCA has suspended a senior Vistara official for lapses in conversion training of pilots, a source said on Tuesday.

There was no comment from Vistara.

Vikram Mohan Dayal, Vice President of Training at the full service carrier, has been removed from his post, the source said.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had conducted an enquiry into alleged lapses in conversion training of some pilots. After the conversion training, a narrow body pilot can operate wide body aircraft.

The source said that lapses were noticed in the conversion training of little over 10 pilots and after the enquiry, the regulator decided to take action against the airline's training head.

(Published 30 April 2024, 10:08 IST)
