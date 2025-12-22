<p>Bengaluru: Central cybercrime police have booked several social media handles for allegedly sharing links and promoting lewd content.</p><p>The FIR was registered on December 16 under Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, which deals with publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form.</p>.Container truck rams multiple vehicles on Bengaluru outskirts, one injured.<p>As per the FIR, unknown persons have been posting such content with captions such as “Link in bio, DM For Video”.</p>.<p>The complaint lists 28 Instagram reel links posted over the past month.<br>A police official said an investigation is underway.</p>