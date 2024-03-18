Distribution expansion top priority for Godrej Tyson in FY25

There was definitely a very big spike in demand during the pandemic. It felt like an inflection point for the industry because many new households, which otherwise were not consumers of frozen food, entered the segment. Since then, a lot of those consumers who are otherwise eating out or ordering in from restaurants, some of their behavior has come back. So obviously the same percentage growth, compared to what we saw during the Covid-19 period, has not been sustained. But what has happened, and what we really like, is that it has not dropped. We are now also finding a lot of avenues to grow, (such as) supply to restaurants and QSRs (quick service restaurants).