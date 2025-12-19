Menu
National Herald: ED moves Delhi High Court against order refusing cognisance of charge sheet against Gandhis

The ED has challenged the trial court's December 16 order in which it was held that cognizance of the agency's complaint in the case was "impermissible in law" as it was not founded on an FIR.
Last Updated : 19 December 2025, 16:59 IST
Published 19 December 2025, 16:59 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiSonia GandhiNational Herald

