Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

DLF to invest Rs 8,000 cr to build super-luxury project in Gurugram

Last month, DLF did a pre-launch of its 17-acre super-luxury housing project 'The Dahlias' at DLF 5, Gurugram, after obtaining all regulatory approvals and has received a good response from customers.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 November 2024, 08:49 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 November 2024, 08:49 IST
Business NewsgurugramDLF

Follow us on :

Follow Us