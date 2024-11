Domestic air passenger traffic rises 5.3% to 1.36 cr in Oct; Indigo corners 63.3% share

During the reporting month, budget carrier IndiGo carried 86.40 lakh passengers, clocking a market share of 63.3 per cent, followed by Tata Group-run Air India and Vistara, which flew 26.48- lakh and 12.43-lakh travellers, respectively.