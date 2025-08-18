Menu
Army jawan assaulted by toll plaza staff | NHAI imposes fine of Rs 20 lakh, debars company

The NHAI, taking a strong view of the incident, imposed a fine of Rs 20 lakh on the toll collecting company and also debarred it from future participation in toll plaza bids.
Published 18 August 2025, 14:52 IST
