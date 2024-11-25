Elon Musk queries about MSNBC's cost: Is it Twitter all over again?

<p>When Donald Trump Jr, son of US president-elect <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a>, suggested that he had 'the funniest idea ever' by buying the American news channel <em>MSNBC</em>, which owners Comcast have reportedly put up for sale, Tesla and X chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/elon-musk">Elon Musk</a>, asked "How much does it cost?", prompting everyone to wonder, will this be the start of another Twitter-like saga.</p><p>It was in a similar fashion that Elon had gotten the idea of him buying Twitter, now X, for $44 billion. The saga then went on for almost a year, before he finally bought the platform and privatised it.</p>.<p><em>Business Today</em> <a href="https://www.businesstoday.in/technology/news/story/another-twitter-like-acquisition-elon-musk-fuels-speculations-of-msnbc-purchase-454919-2024-11-25?utm_source=rssfeed" rel="nofollow">reported</a> that, in an effort to streamline its operations, Comcast is planning to spin off several cable networks, including MSNBC, amid declining cable TV ratings. </p><p>MSNBC, in particular, has been reported to suffer from sharp decline in ratings, which is indicated to have started when their morning show Morning Joe, changed tune and tried to reach out to Trump senior when he won the 2016 elections, after previously criticizing him heavily. </p>.<p>Trump Junior, who suggested Musk buy the channel, had said “Yeah, it’s hard to believe,” Don Jr said. “I mean, I wouldn’t go and meet with Hitler, but that’s just me. Maybe it was all nonsense all along, ” <a href="https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/us/elon-musk-asks-donald-trump-jr-how-much-msnbc-costs-x-users-say-weve-been-here-before/articleshow/115578259.cms" rel="nofollow">according</a> to the <em>Times of India</em>.</p><p>“My father always wants to hear from everyone. He’s not just leading MAGA America, but America for all Americans,” Don Jr continued.</p>.<p>Channels like <em>MSNBC, E!, CNBC</em>, and the <em>Golf Channel</em> will form a new publicly traded entity, allowing Comcast to focus on their high-performing channels.</p>.<p>Podcaster Joe Rogan, in seemingly humorous fashion, suggested to Elon that if he bought the channel, he would like, " Rachael Maddow’s job. I will wear the same outfit and glasses, and I will tell the same lies."</p><p>Musk replied with"Deal!"</p>.<p>The world's richest man, Elon Musk, is part of the Trump Cabinet, where he, along with Indian-American Republican Vivek Ramaswamy, will be in charge of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/elon-musk-will-now-lead-trumps-doge-here-are-the-changes-he-is-planning-3274676">Department of Governmental Efficiency (DOGE).</a></p><p>(With <em>Reuters</em> inputs)</p>