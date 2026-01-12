<p>Chamarajanagar: Union Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti V Somanna alleged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has become a 'dummy' CM in his second term, claiming that the government has gone bankrupt and lost its stability.</p><p>Addressing mediapersons here on Monday, the BJP leader targeted Siddaramaiah, saying the CM was willing to go to any lengths to cover up his government’s shortcomings and had become inactive after assuming office for a second term.</p><p>"Everyone knows the sins committed by the Congress in Ballari. Action should be taken as per law. Innocent people should not be made scapegoats. The Chief Minister will become a villain, if legal action is not taken against the accused in the Ballari case, no matter how influential the person is," Somanna said.</p>.Karnataka: Permit sought to clear 48 neem trees for flyover at Devalapura junction in Mysuru.<p>Reacting to Food and Civil Supplies Minister K H Muniyappa's statement, Somanna said, "Muniyappa has been saying that there will be no change in the CM's post, in order to save his ministership. Muniyappa should learn to speak honestly." </p><p>However, when the reporters asked him whether there will be a change in the state BJP president's post, Somanna chose to ignore the question and left the place, without answering.</p>